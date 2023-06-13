Short Interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Decreases By 94.1%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gogoro Stock Down 4.2 %

GGROW traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,720. Gogoro has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Gogoro in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the first quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Gogoro by 149.5% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,137,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 1,280,773 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of electric scooters and electric scooter enabling components in Taiwan and internationally. Its electric scooters portfolio includes Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro S1, Gogoro 2 Series, Gogoro VIVA XL, Gogoro VIVA MIX, and Gogoro VIVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.