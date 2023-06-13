Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Declines By 66.7%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

Shares of GAMC stock remained flat at $10.30 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Golden Arrow Merger has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,989,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,387,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,141,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.