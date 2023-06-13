Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Increases By 225.0%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY remained flat at $10.96 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

