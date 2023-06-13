Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Increases By 236.4%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,487. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
