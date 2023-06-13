Short Interest in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Decreases By 88.9%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 464.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. 12,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

