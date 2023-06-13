Short Interest in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Drops By 47.0%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the May 15th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

Home Point Capital stock remained flat at $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 80,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Point Capital from $1.35 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Point Capital

About Home Point Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

