Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Drops By 76.5%

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) stock remained flat at $0.25 on Tuesday. 149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. HUB Cyber Security has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.38.
