Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Drops By 76.5%

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Price Performance

Shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) stock remained flat at $0.25 on Tuesday. 149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. HUB Cyber Security has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

