Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Declines By 98.0%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

IGGHY stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. IG Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

IG Group Company Profile

Get Rating

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

