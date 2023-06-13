Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Rises By 1,450.0%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 1,450.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 54,917 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 256,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 41,761 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 502.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,353,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PYZ stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $159.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $93.13.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

