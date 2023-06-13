Short Interest in Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Drops By 99.7%

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNNNF remained flat at $25.55 during trading on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kainos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

