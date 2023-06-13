Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Drops By 99.4%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded KAO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 245,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. KAO has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

