Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Declines By 46.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,182,000 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 26,317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.6 days.
Lenovo Group Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 5,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,370. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.