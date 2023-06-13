Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Declines By 46.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,182,000 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 26,317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.6 days.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 5,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,370. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

