Short Interest in Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Increases By 250.0%

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at C$8.77 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.00. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.40 and a 52-week high of C$9.52.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new therapies for brain injury, neurodevelopment, and neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include Pipeline, Trofinetide, and NNZ-2591. The company was founded on December 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

