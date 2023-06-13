Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Drops By 47.1%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

NSSXF stock remained flat at $28.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

