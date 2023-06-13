Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Declines By 51.9%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Trading Up 0.3 %
DQJCY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,760. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33.
About Pan Pacific International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.