Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Declines By 51.9%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Up 0.3 %

DQJCY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,760. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

