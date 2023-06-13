Short Interest in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Rises By 1,074.6%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, a growth of 1,074.6% from the May 15th total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Peraso from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Peraso news, Director Ian Mcwalter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peraso Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peraso by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRSO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 381,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Peraso has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 79.07% and a negative net margin of 174.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Peraso will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

