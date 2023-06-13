Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Declines By 66.7%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRMU remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCRMU. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 24.4% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 354,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

