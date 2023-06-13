Short Interest in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Declines By 57.4%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the May 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 595,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 950,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 2.8 %

About Sequans Communications

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 87,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

