Short Interest in SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Drops By 88.0%

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SHL Telemedicine Stock Performance
SHLT stock remained flat at $11.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102. SHL Telemedicine has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74.
SHL Telemedicine Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SHL Telemedicine (SHLT)
