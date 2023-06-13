Short Interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Grows By 1,008.8%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, an increase of 1,008.8% from the May 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 272,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $126.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers.

