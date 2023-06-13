Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Drops By 49.1%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $20.92.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
