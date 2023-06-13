Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Drops By 49.1%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

(Get Rating)

Read More

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.