Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 118.8%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GGZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 25,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $13.02.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
See Also
