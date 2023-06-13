Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 118.8%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 25,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $13.02.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.