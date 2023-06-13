Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Rises By 181.8%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tower One Wireless Stock Up 2.6 %

TOWTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Tower One Wireless has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.