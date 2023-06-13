Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Rises By 181.8%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Tower One Wireless Stock Up 2.6 %
TOWTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Tower One Wireless has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile
