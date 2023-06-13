Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Drops By 50.2%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the May 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
TSUSF stock remained flat at $77.00 during trading on Tuesday. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80.
About Tsuruha
