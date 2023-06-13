Short Interest in Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Grows By 660.0%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded Uponor Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

UPNRF remained flat at $30.57 during trading on Tuesday. Uponor Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

