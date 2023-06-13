Short Interest in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Declines By 46.3%

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 15,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Get Xylem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,912,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE XYL traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $110.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

