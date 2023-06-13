Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $145.89 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,847.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00298804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00536674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00409307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,360,232,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

