Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

