Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading

