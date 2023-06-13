Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,195,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 46,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $375.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,911. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.43. The company has a market capitalization of $355.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

