Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $32,130.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,663,501.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 383,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

