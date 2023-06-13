SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.08% of SILVERspac worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLVR. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,959,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at $4,821,000.

SILVERspac stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 175,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. SILVERspac Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

