SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Trading Down 1.3%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 1,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.
SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.08%.
SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.
