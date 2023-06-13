SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Trading Down 1.3%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 1,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SilverSun Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 408,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares in the last quarter. 15.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

