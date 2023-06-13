Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SINT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 59,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,215. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.