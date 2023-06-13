Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director James Charles Hays Sells 200,000 Shares

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SKWD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. 62,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,772. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $827,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,425,000.

SKWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

