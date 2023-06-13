Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, an increase of 174.6% from the May 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,671.0 days.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworth Group stock remained flat at $0.51 on Tuesday. Skyworth Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

