SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

