SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.
About SMA Solar Technology
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMA Solar Technology (SMTGY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.