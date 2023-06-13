Solel Partners LP Sells 150,000 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Solel Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Herbalife accounts for 3.9% of Solel Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Solel Partners LP’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Herbalife by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Herbalife by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herbalife Stock Performance

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 148,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,629. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Stories

