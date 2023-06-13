Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 441.9% from the May 15th total of 496,400 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonnet BioTherapeutics

In related news, CEO Pankaj Mohan bought 371,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,752.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 419,855 shares of company stock worth $98,432. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,407.31% and a negative return on equity of 186,112.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.