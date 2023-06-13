Sourceless (STR) Tops One Day Volume of $1,686.51

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $591.11 million and $1,686.51 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00019337 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,994.72 or 1.00037909 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02815183 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,586.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.