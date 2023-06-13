SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 676.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. 6,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.81.

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SPAR Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group during the third quarter valued at about $781,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

