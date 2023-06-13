SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in May

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
SRMGF remained flat at $11.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.