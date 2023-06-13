SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in May

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance

SRMGF remained flat at $11.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Get SpareBank 1 SMN alerts:

About SpareBank 1 SMN

(Get Rating)

See Also

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.