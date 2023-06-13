SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,057,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,863 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 440,627 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

