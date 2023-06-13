Spell Token (SPELL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.23 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $47.23 million and $7.09 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Spell Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

