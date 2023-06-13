SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,462 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after buying an additional 1,947,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,436,000 after purchasing an additional 810,942 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.