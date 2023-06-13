SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,120,242 shares during the period. SSR Mining makes up 2.8% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $31,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSRM remained flat at $14.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.35. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $314.61 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

