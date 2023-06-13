STASIS EURO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $264,658.19 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004137 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $133.71 million and $264,658.19 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

