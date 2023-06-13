Stephen Mcmillan Sells 12,500 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,255. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Teradata

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 81.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

