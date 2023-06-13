StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ark Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

