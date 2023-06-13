StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.45.
Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
