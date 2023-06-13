StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
